UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Illegal Stock Of 1700 Sugar Bags Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 11:10 AM

Illegal stock of 1700 sugar bags recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :District administration have recovered illegal stock of 1700 sugar bags during a crackdown against hoarders here on Friday.

As per directives of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the district administration has started comprehensive crackdown against hoarders of sugar.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad, the Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Zubair along with officials of special branch and police launched a crackdown on a godown situated at Shujabad.

The team recovered illegal stock of 1700 sugar bags from the godown and registered the case against owner Irshad, however, the godown has also been sealed.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Shujabad From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

MoU signed for free and quality education to child ..

18 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 2, 2021 in Pakistan

57 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Police arrest international drug lord

9 hours ago

15th Ambassadors Forum concludes with participatio ..

10 hours ago

Presidential Camels dominate ‘Al Shahaniya&#039; ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.