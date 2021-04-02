Illegal stock of 1700 sugar bags recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :District administration have recovered illegal stock of 1700 sugar bags during a crackdown against hoarders here on Friday.

As per directives of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the district administration has started comprehensive crackdown against hoarders of sugar.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad, the Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Zubair along with officials of special branch and police launched a crackdown on a godown situated at Shujabad.

The team recovered illegal stock of 1700 sugar bags from the godown and registered the case against owner Irshad, however, the godown has also been sealed.