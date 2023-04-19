UrduPoint.com

Illegal Stock Of 1700 Sugar Bags Recovered

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2023 | 07:49 PM

Illegal stock of 1700 sugar bags recovered

District administration recovered illegal stock of 1700 sugar bags during a crackdown launched across the district against hoarding of wheat, sugar and other commodities on Wednesday

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :District administration recovered illegal stock of 1700 sugar bags during a crackdown launched across the district against hoarding of wheat, sugar and other commodities on Wednesday.

In line with special directives of the provincial government, the district administration under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Asif Hussain Shah launched a crackdown against hoarders of wheat, sugar and other commodities. A special team of district administration conducted a raid at D-Block Vehari Chowk and recovered illegal stock of 700 sugar bags from a trader's godown.

In another raid at Tiba Sultanpur, the team recovered 1000 sugar bags from an illegal godown and sealed the godown.

Presiding over a meeting, the deputy commissioner directed officers concerned to speed up action against hoarders adding that zero-tolerance policy against profiteering and black marketing. He said that strict action was being taken against violators.

Related Topics

Vehari From Government Wheat

Recent Stories

China Denies Supplying Military Drones to Russia

China Denies Supplying Military Drones to Russia

16 minutes ago
 US Authorizes Certain Transactions Involving Venez ..

US Authorizes Certain Transactions Involving Venezuelan State Oil Company Bond - ..

16 minutes ago
 Supreme Court rebuts reports on lack of audit

Supreme Court rebuts reports on lack of audit

16 minutes ago
 Injured dacoit arrested, three escaped after encou ..

Injured dacoit arrested, three escaped after encounter in Faisalabad

16 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi returns Supreme Court Pract ..

President Dr Arif Alvi returns Supreme Court Practice, Procedure Bill, 2023 unsi ..

18 minutes ago
 Cold Winter Can Empty German Gas Storage Tanks by ..

Cold Winter Can Empty German Gas Storage Tanks by January 2024 - Operators' Asso ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.