Illegal stock of 1700 sugar bags recovered

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :District administration recovered illegal stock of 1700 sugar bags during a crackdown launched across the district against hoarding of wheat, sugar and other commodities on Wednesday.

In line with special directives of the provincial government, the district administration under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Asif Hussain Shah launched a crackdown against hoarders of wheat, sugar and other commodities. A special team of district administration conducted a raid at D-Block Vehari Chowk and recovered illegal stock of 700 sugar bags from a trader's godown.

In another raid at Tiba Sultanpur, the team recovered 1000 sugar bags from an illegal godown and sealed the godown.

Presiding over a meeting, the deputy commissioner directed officers concerned to speed up action against hoarders adding that zero-tolerance policy against profiteering and black marketing. He said that strict action was being taken against violators.