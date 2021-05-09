UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Illegal Stock Of 2100 Bags Wheat Recovered From Hoarder

Muhammad Irfan 22 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 01:20 PM

Illegal stock of 2100 bags wheat recovered from hoarder

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :District administration has recovered illegal stock of 2100 bags wheat from a godown situated at Shujabad here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad, the Assistant Commissioner Shujabad Muhammad Zubair along with police team launched a crackdown against hoarders of wheat and sugar.

The officer recovered illegal stock of 2100 bags wheat from a godown and later, shifted to Dairapur wheat procurement centre.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Zubair said that no one would be allowed to stock wheat and sugar and added that strict action would be taken against hoarders.

Further legal action was being initiated against the owners of godown, he added.

Related Topics

Police Shujabad Sunday From Wheat

Recent Stories

Infinite Clarity and Outclass Imagery Now Availabl ..

3 minutes ago

On International Humanitarian Law Day: OIC Appeals ..

3 minutes ago

PNS Saif Participated In Naval Drills With Us & Ca ..

12 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Etihad Rail manufactures sleepers locally with glo ..

9 hours ago

Researchers at UAE University accomplish breakthro ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.