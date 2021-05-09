Illegal stock of 2100 bags wheat recovered from hoarder

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :District administration has recovered illegal stock of 2100 bags wheat from a godown situated at Shujabad here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad, the Assistant Commissioner Shujabad Muhammad Zubair along with police team launched a crackdown against hoarders of wheat and sugar.

The officer recovered illegal stock of 2100 bags wheat from a godown and later, shifted to Dairapur wheat procurement centre.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Zubair said that no one would be allowed to stock wheat and sugar and added that strict action would be taken against hoarders.

Further legal action was being initiated against the owners of godown, he added.