Illegal Stock Of 3000 Fertilizer Bags Seized

Sun 21st November 2021

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :The district task force in collaboration with special branch and police recovered illegal stock of 3000 fertilizer bags from a cotton factory during a joint operation conducted on late Saturday night.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, the district task force led by Deputy Director Agriculture Rana Maqsood and Assistant Director Manzoor Gul conducted a raid at Maitla Cotton Factory. The raid was conducted on reports of Special Branch where fertilizer was being packed in bags and supplied to different areas was continued.

The team recovered 3000 bags of fertilizer, packing machine and other material from the site.

The deputy commissioner has directed officers concerned to launch comprehensive crackdown against hoarders of fertilizers and the dealers involved in selling it on high rates.

He said that fertilizer was compulsory for wheat crop in the ongoing season and farmers were purchasing it on high rates from the hoarders and dealers. He said that crackdown would continue without any discrimination and strict action would be taken against the involved persons.

