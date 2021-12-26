UrduPoint.com

Illegal Stock Of 3210 Bags Urea Recovered, Dealers Booked

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 03:50 PM

Illegal stock of 3210 bags urea recovered, dealers booked

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :District administration has recovered illegal stock of 3210 bags urea fertilizer during a special operation and profiteering, fertilizer hoarding and illegal transportation across the district here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, the Deputy Director Agriculture Rana Maqsood Ahmed under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Khurram Hameed launched the operation at Sara-e-Sadhu, Pull Chawan, Mastpur and Kakar Hatta.

The team recovered 3210 bags urea fertilizer from godowns of Shahid traders, Al-Faisal traders, Zain Alam traders and Abdullah traders.

The officers sold the seized fertilizer to farmers on controlled rates and registered separate cases against the dealers.

The DC Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said in a statement that crackdown would continue against hoarders of fertilizer and their facilitators without any discrimination. He said that no one would be allowed to illegal stock fertilizer and sale it on high rates to farmers.

