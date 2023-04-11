Close
Illegal Stock Of 380 Sugar Bags Recovered

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Illegal stock of 380 sugar bags recovered

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :District administration along with a special branch recovered illegal stock of 380 sugar bags from a godown during a raid in Adda Pakhi Mor on Tuesday.

As per directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Vehari Syed Asif Hussian Shah, the officers of the district government were taking strict action against the illegal hoarding of sugar and other commodities.

A team of district administration and special branch led by District Officer Industries Abida Hanif conducted a raid at a godown situated at Adda Pakhi Mor and recovered illegal stock of 380 sugar bags.

The officer seized the sugar and later sold it to citizens at controlled rates, however, a sum of Rs 50,000 fine was imposed on the owner.

The DC directed officers concerned to continue the crackdown against illegal hoarding of commodities and price hike across the district on daily basis.

Pakistan

