Illegal Stock Of 3800 Bags Wheat Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2023 | 09:40 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :District administration has recovered illegal stock of 3800 wheat bags during a crackdown against hoarders launched across the district on Tuesday.

In line with special directives the provincial government, the Assistant Commissioner Kabirwala Mohsin Alam conducted a raid at Chapranwala and recovered 1000 bags of wheat from an illegal godown of Sheikh Quyum.

In another raid, the officer recovered 2000 bags wheat from a godown at Mouza Bahadarpur. The officer sealed the godowns and started further action against the hoarders.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Jahanian also seized 800 bags wheat stock and handed over to the concerned wheat procurement centre.

The district administration has urged farmers to sell their wheat at procurement centres to get full price of their wheat as wheat procurement was continued at 14 centres across the district.

