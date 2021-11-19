Illegal stock of 4851 bags fertilizer recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

District administration and agriculture department recovered illegal stock of 4851 bags of fertilizer from 13 godowns during a crackdown launched here on Thursday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :District administration and agriculture department recovered illegal stock of 4851 bags of fertilizer from 13 godowns during a crackdown launched here on Thursday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, the Assistant Commissioner Jahania Amina Ehsan Tarar alongwith Assistant Director Agriculture launched a crackdown against hoarders of fertilizer. During raid at Baba Fareed Town Pull 14/10-R, the officers recovered illegal stock of 4851 fertilizer worth over Rs 19.

8 million from 13 godowns and sealed all godowns.

Speaking on the occasion, AC Amina Ehsan Tarar said that the recovered fertilizer would be provided to farmers on controlled rates after legal procedure.

She said that the deputy commissioner has directed stern action against illegal hoarding of fertilizer and added that availability of fertilizer on controlled rates would be ensured for farmers at any cost. She said that crackdown against illegal hoarding and over charging of fertilizer would continue without any discrimination.