Illegal Stock Of 5000 Sugar Bags Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2023 | 08:22 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :District administration recovered illegal stock of sugar and recovered 5000 bags during a special raid conducted in premises of Chowk Serwer Shaheed police station on Saturday.

Taking action on reports of special branch, a team of district administration under the supervision of senior officers raided godown of Malik Mushtaq situated at Juggi Morr.

The team recovered 5000 sugar bags from the godown. The team imposed fine of Rs 100,000 on the godown owner and Malik Mushtaq and also sealed the godown.

