Illegal stock of 6000 bags wheat recovered

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :District administration Vehari started a special crackdown against hoarders of wheat with the vision to complete the target of wheat procurement and recovered 6000 bags of wheat during separate raids on Thursday.

Taking action on the instructions of the provincial government, the district administration started a crackdown against hoarders of wheat and expanded the raids in rural areas.

A special team led by Assistant Commissioner Vehari Kamran Bukhari raided villages 41/WB and 81/WB and recovered illegal stock of 6000 wheat bags.

The recovered wheat was handed over to the food department which has a worth of over Rs 11.7 million.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Asif Hussain Shah said zero tolerance policy was being adopted against wheat smuggling and hoarding adding that strict action would be taken against violators. Wheat procurement target would be achieved at any cost, he added.