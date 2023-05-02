Illegal stock of 7,000 wheat bags recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :District Administration on Tuesday recovered illegal stock of 7,000 wheat bags during a crackdown launched at Kachi Pakki area of Burewala.

As per directives of the provincial government, strict action was being taken against the people involved in hoarding and profiteering of wheat.

A special team of district administration and food department led by Assistant Commissioner Abdul Basit Siddique conducted a raid at Kachi Pakki area.

The team recovered illegal stock of 7,000 bags wheat from the godown of Imran Ayub Khan.

The recovered wheat was handed over to the concerned wheat procurement centres while further action has also been initiated against the godown owner.