Illegal Stock Of 7,000 Wheat Bags Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Illegal stock of 7,000 wheat bags recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :The district administration on Tuesday recovered illegal stock of 7,000 wheat bags during a crackdown launched at Jauharabad area.

According to a spokesperson, a team of district administration and food department led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khushab Zeeshan Shabbir Rana conducted a raid at the houses of Muhammad Wakeel and Muhammad Ramzan (traders) and recovered illegal stock of 7,000 wheat bags from their houses.

The recovered wheat was handed over to the concerned wheat procurement centres while further investigations were underway.

