Illegal stock of 85 ton Ghee worth Rs 30m seized

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :District administration has recovered illegal stock of 85 ton Ghee worth Rs 30 million from a godown during a raid conducted in premises of Bahauddin Zakariya police station on Friday.

As per directives of the provincial government, the district administration launched a special crackdown against illegal hoarders of commodities to prevent shortage of commodities in market and price hike.

In this regard, the Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rana Mohsin along with police and special branch conducted a raid at a godown situated in limits of Bahauddin Zakariya police station.

The team recovered illegal stock of 85 ton Ghee worth Rs 30 million and sealed the godown.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin said that crackdown would continue against illegal hoarding of sugar, fertilizer, Ghee and other commodities on daily basis. He said that deputy commissioner has given task to ensure stern action against black market and profiteers.