UrduPoint.com

Illegal Stock Of 85 Ton Ghee Worth Rs 30m Seized

Umer Jamshaid 56 minutes ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 05:12 PM

Illegal stock of 85 ton Ghee worth Rs 30m seized

District administration has recovered illegal stock of 85 ton Ghee worth Rs 30 million from a godown during a raid conducted in premises of Bahauddin Zakariya police station on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :District administration has recovered illegal stock of 85 ton Ghee worth Rs 30 million from a godown during a raid conducted in premises of Bahauddin Zakariya police station on Friday.

As per directives of the provincial government, the district administration launched a special crackdown against illegal hoarders of commodities to prevent shortage of commodities in market and price hike.

In this regard, the Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rana Mohsin along with police and special branch conducted a raid at a godown situated in limits of Bahauddin Zakariya police station.

The team recovered illegal stock of 85 ton Ghee worth Rs 30 million and sealed the godown.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin said that crackdown would continue against illegal hoarding of sugar, fertilizer, Ghee and other commodities on daily basis. He said that deputy commissioner has given task to ensure stern action against black market and profiteers.

Related Topics

Shortage Police Police Station RTA Price Market From Government Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan Not Ruling Out Laying 2 Pipelines In Addi ..

Pakistan Not Ruling Out Laying 2 Pipelines In Addition to Pakistan Stream - Mini ..

13 seconds ago
 Plane With Swiss Foreign Minister on Board Lands i ..

Plane With Swiss Foreign Minister on Board Lands in Moscow - Source

42 seconds ago
 Israel Records New COVID-19 Strain Infection First ..

Israel Records New COVID-19 Strain Infection First Found in South Africa - Healt ..

44 seconds ago
 DPO visits city, reviews security arrangements

DPO visits city, reviews security arrangements

45 seconds ago
 Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Friday

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Friday

2 minutes ago
 Haaland set to make suprise return from injury for ..

Haaland set to make suprise return from injury for Dortmund

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.