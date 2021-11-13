Illegal stock of DAP fertilizer recovered, godown sealed

UrduPoint.com

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :District administration in collaboration with agriculture department recovered illegal stock of DAP fertilizer and sealed the godown during a raid conducted here on Saturday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi regarding strict action against the fertilizer dealers selling fake fertilizers or selling on high rates, the Assistant Commissioner Bukhtiar Ismail alongwith Assistant Director Agriculture Manzoor Ahmed Gil launched a crackdown in the city.

The officer raided at the godown of Nadeem Ahmed and Sheikh Shamshad and recovered illegal stock of DAP fertilizer worth over Rs 10 million.

The dealers illegally stock the fertilizer and selling on high rates to farmers.

Speaking on the occasion, AC Bukhtiar Ismail said that both dealers have been arrested and case has been registered against them with City Khanewal police station. He said that no one would be allowed to cheat with farmers adding that illegal hoarding of fertilizer would not be tolerated at any cost.

He urged farmers to inform district administration or agriculture department about the fertilizer dealers involved in overcharging. He said that crackdown would continue without any discrimination.

