Illegal stock of ghee, sugar seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jaranwala Shaukat Sindhu seized 10,000 kg ghee and 500 bags of sugar illegally stocked at a warehouse in a nearby locality of Jaranwala.

A spokesman for the local administration said here on Sunday the AC Jaranwala, working on a tip-off, conducted a raid at the godown owned by Rana Khalid at 240 Morh Syedwala Road and seized 10,000 kg ghee packets and 500 bags of sugar.

The AC Jaranwala sealed the warehouse and got arrested the owner.

The police have registered a case against the accused.