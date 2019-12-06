Illegal stone crushing plant sealed

UrduPoint.com
Abbottbad , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :The district administration along with concerned authorities on Friday closed illegal stone crushing plant in Banda Said Khan for violating Environment Protection Act.

Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Hassan Ehsan after sealing the plant said nobody would be allowed to violate environment laws or run stone crushing plant illegally in the district.

He said that operation would continue without any discrimination again all illegal mining activities in the district and strict action would taken against those crushing plants unites not abiding environmental laws and involved in polluting the environment.

It may be recalled that AC Abbottabad Hassan Ehsan has received many complaints against illegal crushing plants.

Legal and illegal stone crushing plants are serious issue all over Hazara division, their mining methods involving blasting explosives not only creates environmental hazards but also damage the buildings of the area.

People of districts Abbottabad, Haripur, Manshera, Battagram, Kohistan have lodged dozens of complaints with the authorities in their respective areas where blast mining and stone crushing is at the rise from the last couple of years. Unfortunately except few, the concerned authorities don't bother to take action on the public complaints.

