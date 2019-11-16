Illegal structure razed in Multan

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) The enforcement team of Multan Development Authority (MDA) demolished various illegal structures and took material into custody during a crack down at different places of the city on Saturday.

Taking action on the complaints received through the Pakistan Citizen Portal, the enforcement team launched operation at Chowk Kumharanwala, Piran Ghaib road and Green belt areas of the city. During the operation, the team demolished illegal speed breakers and illegal hotel.

The team also removed illegal parking stand under the flyover of Chowk Kumharanwala.