Illegal Structures, Cabins Removed During Anti Encroachment Operation

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 11:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :The Anti Encroachment staff on Sunday took action against encroachments in city and Latifabad talukas and removed illegal constructions and cabins built at public property.

An Anti Encroachment team headed by Director Peer Wahid Bux Shah and the Assistant Director Iftikhar Qaimkhani conducted operation in different areas of the district.

The citizens in Latifabad unit 12 put up resistance and attacked anti encroachment staff with stones and sticks but after arrival of Police they had dispersed.

The Anti Encroachment staff, during operation, removed all illegal structures, cabins and other construction in Lajpat road, Khokhar Mohala in City taluka and Fateh Chowk, Nara Jail Chowk to Malang hotel, Latifabad unit 12 and Airport road.

Anti Encroachment staff also registered case at P.S A-Section against unknown persons who had resisted the action.

The illegal built structures, cabins, shops and other construction over government property were removed while cabins and carts were seized.

