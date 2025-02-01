Open Menu

Illegal Structures Demolished

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Illegal structures demolished

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) On the special directives of Commissioner and Administrator Municipal Corporation Jahanzab Awan, an anti-encroachment operation in the city continues.

According to a press release issued here, a grand operation was conducted in Block no. 12 and Muslim Bazaar under the leadership of Chief Officer Municipal Corporation (CO MC) Umar Farooq and Assistant Commissioner Syed Asad Abbas Shirazi. The anti-encroachment team demolished illegal structures in front of shops and removed unauthorized sheds while heavy machinery was also used to raze encroachments, including platforms in front of shops.

During the operation, the Assistant Commissioner sealed two shops for violating municipal bylaws, while the CO MC called for a patwari to demarcate shop and street boundaries. A large contingent of police and revenue staff was also present during the operation. CO MC Umar Farooq emphasized that no encroachments would be tolerated in the markets. He said that monitoring teams were being deployed to prevent the re-establishment of encroachments, and strict legal action, including filing cases, will be taken against violators.

Recent Stories

Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parli ..

Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parliament President

26 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi World Book Fair 2025

26 minutes ago
 Belgian parties reach agreement to form new govern ..

Belgian parties reach agreement to form new government

40 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate t ..

Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate transactions in January

40 minutes ago
 MoHAP launches unified national platform for healt ..

MoHAP launches unified national platform for health licences

41 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Net ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Netherlands

41 minutes ago
5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism laun ..

5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism launches its title

55 minutes ago
 SCC’s committee discusses development of health ..

SCC’s committee discusses development of health sector

56 minutes ago
 ADNOC update on potential polyolefin opportunities

ADNOC update on potential polyolefin opportunities

1 hour ago
 Saud bin Saqr attends 18th Ras Al Khaimah Half Mar ..

Saud bin Saqr attends 18th Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon

2 hours ago
 UAE: Top global destination for winter tourism

UAE: Top global destination for winter tourism

2 hours ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets Rwandan President to st ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets Rwandan President to strengthen bilateral relations

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan