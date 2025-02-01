Illegal structures demolished

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) On the special directives of Commissioner and Administrator Municipal Corporation Jahanzab Awan, an anti-encroachment operation in the city continues.

According to a press release issued here, a grand operation was conducted in Block no. 12 and Muslim Bazaar under the leadership of Chief Officer Municipal Corporation (CO MC) Umar Farooq and Assistant Commissioner Syed Asad Abbas Shirazi. The anti-encroachment team demolished illegal structures in front of shops and removed unauthorized sheds while heavy machinery was also used to raze encroachments, including platforms in front of shops.

During the operation, the Assistant Commissioner sealed two shops for violating municipal bylaws, while the CO MC called for a patwari to demarcate shop and street boundaries. A large contingent of police and revenue staff was also present during the operation. CO MC Umar Farooq emphasized that no encroachments would be tolerated in the markets. He said that monitoring teams were being deployed to prevent the re-establishment of encroachments, and strict legal action, including filing cases, will be taken against violators.