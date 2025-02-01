Illegal Structures Demolished
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2025 | 04:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) On the special directives of Commissioner and Administrator Municipal Corporation Jahanzab Awan, an anti-encroachment operation in the city continues.
According to a press release issued here, a grand operation was conducted in Block no. 12 and Muslim Bazaar under the leadership of Chief Officer Municipal Corporation (CO MC) Umar Farooq and Assistant Commissioner Syed Asad Abbas Shirazi. The anti-encroachment team demolished illegal structures in front of shops and removed unauthorized sheds while heavy machinery was also used to raze encroachments, including platforms in front of shops.
During the operation, the Assistant Commissioner sealed two shops for violating municipal bylaws, while the CO MC called for a patwari to demarcate shop and street boundaries. A large contingent of police and revenue staff was also present during the operation. CO MC Umar Farooq emphasized that no encroachments would be tolerated in the markets. He said that monitoring teams were being deployed to prevent the re-establishment of encroachments, and strict legal action, including filing cases, will be taken against violators.
Recent Stories
Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parliament President
Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi World Book Fair 2025
Belgian parties reach agreement to form new government
Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate transactions in January
MoHAP launches unified national platform for health licences
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Netherlands
5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism launches its title
SCC’s committee discusses development of health sector
ADNOC update on potential polyolefin opportunities
Saud bin Saqr attends 18th Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon
UAE: Top global destination for winter tourism
Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets Rwandan President to strengthen bilateral relations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rescue-1122 provided emergency service to 5,486 people in January40 seconds ago
-
Pakistan: A home to interfaith harmony for different faiths42 seconds ago
-
Illegal structures demolished47 seconds ago
-
"From the Beginning of Creation to the End of the Universe", unique Islamic exhibition held49 seconds ago
-
Progress on PET-Scan facility at Nishtar Hospital reviewed11 minutes ago
-
Continuous snowfall in Galyat resolves water shortages11 minutes ago
-
KP announces Rs10,000 Ramadan Package for deserving families11 minutes ago
-
88,000 acre early cotton sowing target set for Lodhran district11 minutes ago
-
CM message on interfaith harmony week11 minutes ago
-
President strongly condemns terrorists’ attack in Kalat11 minutes ago
-
JCP recommends for appointment of Additional Judges in PHC11 minutes ago
-
RPO visits under-construction Safe City project11 minutes ago