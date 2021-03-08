Illegal structures demolished in kasur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The municipal corporation during its ongoing operation against illegally constructed buildings demolished structures of 23 shops, and four halls in Kasur

KASUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :The municipal corporation during its ongoing operation against illegally constructed buildings demolished structures of 23 shops, and four halls in Kasur.

According to a spokesperson here on Monday, Assistant Commissioner Kasur, Kalim Yousuf along with municipal corporation team and police conducted raids in various areas of the city and demolished structures of three illegals shops,a hall in Basti Wanikan, six shops near Naz cinema road, six shops, two halls at Nizampura road, an under construction hall at bypass and eights shops in Haji park.

AC said the crackdown will continue in city without any discrimination.