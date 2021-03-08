UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Illegal Structures Demolished In Kasur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 12:22 PM

Illegal structures demolished in kasur

The municipal corporation during its ongoing operation against illegally constructed buildings demolished structures of 23 shops, and four halls in Kasur

KASUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :The municipal corporation during its ongoing operation against illegally constructed buildings demolished structures of 23 shops, and four halls in Kasur.

According to a spokesperson here on Monday, Assistant Commissioner Kasur, Kalim Yousuf along with municipal corporation team and police conducted raids in various areas of the city and demolished structures of three illegals shops,a hall in Basti Wanikan, six shops near Naz cinema road, six shops, two halls at Nizampura road, an under construction hall at bypass and eights shops in Haji park.

AC said the crackdown will continue in city without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Police Road Kasur

Recent Stories

‘Mera Jism Meri Marzi’ is trending in Pakistan

6 minutes ago

Women's participation pivotal for progressive soci ..

2 minutes ago

Pope Francis departs Iraq after historic trip: AFP ..

2 minutes ago

On 8 March, listen to what women have to say

20 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific signs PHP16.0 billion ten-year term l ..

21 minutes ago

OIC Roundly Condemns Terrorist Attack in Mogadishu

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.