Illegal Structures Demolished In Khanewal

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 11:30 PM

Illegal structures demolished in Khanewal

District administration demolished various illegal structures during anti-encroachments operation here on Thursday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :District administration demolished various illegal structures during anti-encroachments operation here on Thursday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, municipal Committee launched a crackdown against encroachments from Football Chowk to Stadium Chowk.

The Committee demolished various illegal constructions by using heavy machinery. The team removed encroachments and confiscated the material.

Deputy Commissioner has directed municipal committee to continue operation without any discrimination. He said that illegal constructions would not be tolerated and no one would be allowed to create hurdle in uninterrupted traffic flow.

More Stories From Pakistan

