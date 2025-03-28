Illegal Structures Demolished, State Land Recovered In Anti Encroachment Operation
Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2025 | 02:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) In a large-scale crackdown on illegal encroachments, the district administration, Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), and Capital Metropolitan Government launched a grand operation in Phase-III Chowk, Hayatabad here, demolishing 18 unauthorized buildings and reclaiming eight kanals of prime government land worth over Rs 2.5 billion.
The operation was carried out under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Rao Hashim Azeem, with a heavy presence of law enforcement, including over 70 police personnel.
Officials from the revenue department, civil defense, PDA, and local administration actively participated in the drive.
Heavy machinery was used to ensure the complete removal of illegal constructions.
Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Haroon Saleem stated that this operation marks the beginning of a zero-tolerance policy against illegal land occupation.
He warned that strict action would continue against encroachments, urging the public to support the government in its efforts to restore state land.
The authorities reaffirmed their commitment to keeping Peshawar free from encroachments and warned that further action would be taken without discrimination against illegal structures across the city.
