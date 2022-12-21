Illegal structures erected in Timergara razed: DC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :In light of the decision of the higher judiciary, the district administration Lower Dir has razed illegal structures erected in Timergara.

Addressing a press conference in Balambat on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner Zubair Niazi said that district administration had started a grand operation against encroachment in Timergara and illegal structures erected on the banks of River Panjkora.

Apart from the ongoing anti-encroachment drive in Timergara Khowar, he said, the work on the beautification of the city was underway.

Furthermore, the DC assured that the sewerage system in Taimargara would be also improved to save traders from losses.