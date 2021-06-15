UrduPoint.com
Illegal Structures From Banks Of Swat River To Be Removed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

Illegal structures from banks of Swat River to be removed

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Babuzai Shozab Abbas said that campaign against encroachment would continue and illegal structure on the sides of River Swat would be removed as pointed by Irrigation Department.

He said that action against encroachments was being taken in the light of orders of Peshawar High Court and in accordance with details provided by Irrigation Department.

He said that campaign against encroachments was started from Kalam that would reach Fizagat via Madain and Bahrain. He said that River Protection Act was being enforced by the district administration following the orders of Peshawar High Court.

He said that 30 different structures have been removed during operation in Kalam, Bahrain, Madinah and Fizagat and 120 kanals of Swat river land have been cleared of encroachments.

Restaurants, hotels, parking areas and other structures were also removed as identified by Irrigation Department.

The Assistant Commissioner said that wherever the Irrigation Department would point out illegal strict action would be taken without any discrimination.

