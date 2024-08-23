Illegal structures on Ring Road demolished

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Dozens of illegal structures and encroached shops/shelters were bulldozed on Ring Road, paving the way for smooth flow of traffic.

Police, district administration and provincial development authority’s official conducted a joint operation against illegal constructed structures and encroachment on Ring road was razed to ground with the help of heavy machinery.

The operation was monitored by Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Sarmad Salim Akram after receiving public complaints. He said that indiscriminate operation against encroachment would continue at Peshawar and warned shopkeepers for strict action if found guilty of occupying footpaths.

