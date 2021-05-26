UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Illegal Structures Razed During Anti Encroachment Drive In Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 11:10 PM

Illegal structures razed during anti encroachment drive in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :The district administration on Wednesday carried out anti encroachment drive to remove illegal structures built in different areas of taluka city.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Mukhtiarkar City Abubakar Sadhayo supervised anti encroachment drive from Shaam Das park to Rishi Ghat and razed several structures built on public spaces.

A large number of Police and anti encroachment force personnel took part in the operation.

Mukhtiarkar City said no one would be allowed to built illegal structures on government property and all illegal buildings and structures would be razed in city area.

He warned that anti encroachment operation will continue till removal of all encroached public land and properties.

Related Topics

Police Ghat All From Government

Recent Stories

No place for traditional airports to operate witho ..

43 minutes ago

Govt to overcome on inflation soon: Usman Dar

24 minutes ago

Taiwan Says China Thwarted Contract With BioNTech ..

24 minutes ago

Five Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Murder of ..

24 minutes ago

About 2.4Mln Janssen Vaccines Await Distribution i ..

24 minutes ago

Dutch judges in 'emotional' visit to MH17 plane wr ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.