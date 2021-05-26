Illegal structures razed during anti encroachment drive in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :The district administration on Wednesday carried out anti encroachment drive to remove illegal structures built in different areas of taluka city.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Mukhtiarkar City Abubakar Sadhayo supervised anti encroachment drive from Shaam Das park to Rishi Ghat and razed several structures built on public spaces.

A large number of Police and anti encroachment force personnel took part in the operation.

Mukhtiarkar City said no one would be allowed to built illegal structures on government property and all illegal buildings and structures would be razed in city area.

He warned that anti encroachment operation will continue till removal of all encroached public land and properties.