Illegal Structures Razed In Multan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 04:04 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) : Anti-encroachment squad here on Wednesday demolished illegal structures at Vehari Chowk, Chah Bohar Walla and seized a large number of goods.

On the direction of Commissioner Shanul Haq, the Multan Development Authority (MDA) and Municipal Corporation conducted operation clean-up here Wednesday.

The anti encroachment teams broke many platforms in different markets by using heavy machinery and equipment. Civil defence and traffic police officials were also present during the operation.

Official sources said the action was taken following the large number of complaints received through Citizen Portal.

The Metropolitan Corporation also took action against wall chalking from Chungi No.9 to Rasheed Abad Chowk.

More Stories From Pakistan

