Illegal Structures Removed In City, Latifabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2022 | 09:14 PM

Illegal structures removed in city, Latifabad

The district administration has intensified the anti encroachment drive in Hyderabad and Latifabad and several illegal encroachments have been removed

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :The district administration has intensified the anti encroachment drive in Hyderabad and Latifabad and several illegal encroachments have been removed.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, AC Latifabad Fahd Mir and Mukhtiarkar Majid Spiyo removed illegal constructions in Mehr Ali Society Survey No.

168 with heavy machinery.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner City Muhammad Ashraf alongwith anti encroachment team removed illegal structures from Hala Naka Chowk to New Sabzi Mandi road.

