Illegal sugar stock of 300 bags recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :District administration recovered illegal stock of 300 sugar bags during a crackdown against hoarders across the district on Wednesday.

In line with special directives of the provincial government, a team of district administration under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Chowk Sarwar Shaheed launched a crackdown against hoarders of sugar, wheat and other commodities and raided at a godown situated at Pir Jugi Mor.

The team recovered illegal stock of 300 sugar bags from the godown of Zulifqar and imposed a fine of Rs 150,000 on the owners.

The district administration said that zero-tolerance policy was being followed against hoarders causing artificial inflation and selling commodities at high rates.