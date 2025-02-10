Illegal sugar stock of 420 bags recovered

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) The district administration recovered 420 illegally stocked bags of sugar during

a crackdown against hoarders on Monday.

Acting on special directives of the provincial government, a team led by Assistant

Commissioner Layyah Haris Hamid Khan raided a warehouse and seized the

hoarded sugar which was taken into official custody.

The warehouse was sealed and legal proceedings had been initiated against

the responsible.