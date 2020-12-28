Illegal tinted glasses removed from 363 vehicles

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :District Police Abbottabad during a campaign has removed illegal tinted glasses from 363 vehicles and registered FIRs against the owners of 11 vehicles over violation of traffic laws under Section 279 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), said a press release issued here on Monday.

The crackdown has been launched on the directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad. Yasir Khan Afridi across the district. During the campaign 102 motorcyclists have also been booked.

During checking at various points, police have also seized 1 pistol, 30 riffles, 25 cartridges, 2 kilogram charas.

110 grams heroin powder and 24 bottles of liquor and registered FIRs against the alleged accused under Anti-Narcotics and Arms Act. The police also carried out operation against 120 suspects and other persons with criminal record.

The second phase of the checking remained continued till 9:00 P.M of Monday.

The DPO through a wireless message has appreciated the performance of officers and jawans deployed at nakabandis and beside bringing improvement in it has also directed for exhibiting good behavior with the people and strict surveillance of criminal elements.