Open Menu

Illegal Transformer Used For Electricity Theft Seized In Thatta

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2023 | 11:22 PM

Illegal transformer used for electricity theft seized in Thatta

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) authorities on Friday seized an illegal transformer being used for electricity theft in the Kacha area of district Thatta during a significant operation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) authorities on Friday seized an illegal transformer being used for electricity theft in the Kacha area of district Thatta during a significant operation.

The HESCO spokesperson said that an illegal 50 KV transformer was installed on the agricultural land of Luqman Palari in Kacha area of Thatta and connected to 11 KV Ashabi feeder, the tube well was being run with stolen electricity.

HESCO team raided and successfully apprehended the illegal transformer on a tip-off, under the leadership of SE laar circle Gulzar Ahmad Dasti, while deputy director technical Mujeeb ur Rahman Sial, XEN Thatta Zainul Abidin Lund and technical staff were also present during this operation.

The spokesman said that a letter was being submitted to police station Thatta on the complaint of SDO Thatta Tariq Deeper for registration of FIR against the accused involved in electricity theft.

Related Topics

Electricity Police Station Company Hyderabad Circle Thatta FIR

Recent Stories

G20 gathers in India, without China's Xi

G20 gathers in India, without China's Xi

47 minutes ago
 PPP KP calls for holding general elections within ..

PPP KP calls for holding general elections within 90 days

47 minutes ago
 Crackdown launched against Qila Abdullah narcos pr ..

Crackdown launched against Qila Abdullah narcos producing factories

47 minutes ago
 UN condemns school occupations amid violence in Pa ..

UN condemns school occupations amid violence in Palestine camp

47 minutes ago
 Police bust gang of inter-provincial robbers

Police bust gang of inter-provincial robbers

47 minutes ago
 Date to encash withdrawn prize bonds extended : SB ..

Date to encash withdrawn prize bonds extended : SBP

52 minutes ago
FIA Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar crackdown a ..

FIA Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar crackdown against illegal hundi business

53 minutes ago
 PCB Chairman is serious about cricket in KP: GM Do ..

PCB Chairman is serious about cricket in KP: GM Domestic Cricket Junaid Zia

52 minutes ago
 International Literacy Day (IDL) observed

International Literacy Day (IDL) observed

53 minutes ago
 Philippines' unemployment rate rises to 4.8 pct in ..

Philippines' unemployment rate rises to 4.8 pct in July

53 minutes ago
 Chinese shares close lower Friday

Chinese shares close lower Friday

53 minutes ago
 NTDC endeavour to ensure smooth power supply in wi ..

NTDC endeavour to ensure smooth power supply in winter

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan