Illegal transformer used for electricity theft seized in Thatta

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) authorities on Friday seized an illegal transformer being used for electricity theft in the Kacha area of district Thatta during a significant operation.

The HESCO spokesperson said that an illegal 50 KV transformer was installed on the agricultural land of Luqman Palari in Kacha area of Thatta and connected to 11 KV Ashabi feeder, the tube well was being run with stolen electricity.

HESCO team raided and successfully apprehended the illegal transformer on a tip-off, under the leadership of SE laar circle Gulzar Ahmad Dasti, while deputy director technical Mujeeb ur Rahman Sial, XEN Thatta Zainul Abidin Lund and technical staff were also present during this operation.

The spokesman said that a letter was being submitted to police station Thatta on the complaint of SDO Thatta Tariq Deeper for registration of FIR against the accused involved in electricity theft.