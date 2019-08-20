UrduPoint.com
Illegal, Unilateral Indian Steps In IoJ&K Entail Grave Risk For Regional Peace: Qureshi Tells French Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 09:42 PM

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian to discuss the current situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian to discuss the current situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K).

He underlined that the illegal and unilateral steps taken by India in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir entailed a grave risk for peace and security in the region.

The foreign minister briefed his French counterpart on the illegal and unilateral actions of India to alter the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir which was in contravention of the international law and United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, the Foreign office in a press release said.

He apprised the French foreign minister of the continuously deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including severe shortage of food and medicines, communications blackout and complete lock-down for the last 16 days.

Qureshi expressed the hope that France as a permanent member of the UNSC would play its due role to ensure peace and stability in the region.

He urged France to impress upon India to lift the curfew and ameliorate the hardships and sufferings of the people in IoK.

Foreign Minister Drian said that France was extremely concerned at the situation and urged both sides to engage in a bilateral dialogue.

He emphasized the need to ensure that there was no further escalation. The French foreign minister underscored that they would have the same message for India.

The two leaders agreed to remain in contact and continue to work together for peace and stability in the region.

