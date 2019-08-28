UrduPoint.com
Illegal, Unilateral Indian Steps In IOJ&K Violation Of UNSC Resolutions: PM Tells Macron

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 10:48 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday told French President Emmanuel Macron that the illegal and unilateral steps taken by New Delhi in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) were against the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and the international law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday told French President Emmanuel Macron that the illegal and unilateral steps taken by New Delhi in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) were against the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and the international law.

The prime minister held a telephonic conversation with the French president to brief him on the current situation in the IOJ&K, PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

Imran Khan highlighted the illegal and unilateral steps taken by the India to change the disputed status of IOJ&K and its demographic structure.

He underlined that the actions taken by India posed a grave risk for peace and security in the region.

The prime minister highlighted the severe hardships faced by the people of the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the face of unprecedented lockdown of the entire population.

Prime Minister Imran Khan apprised the French president of the worsening situation of basic human rights, safety and security of the people in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which had been under curfew since August 05, 2019.

President Macron said France was closely observing the situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and underlined the importance of resolving all outstanding issues through peaceful means.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also briefed the French president on Pakistan's efforts to support the Afghan peace and reconciliation process.

The French president appreciated Pakistan's positive role in bringing peace in Afghanistan.

The two leaders agreed to continue to work together for peace and stability in the region.

