Illegal water pipes uprooted to reduce agricultural water shortage in Nasirabad

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Levies force and Irrigation Sector official launched operation against illegal water connections and around the put feeder canal to reduce shortage of agricultural water in Green Belt Nasirabad on Tuesday.

The teams uprooted dozens of such illegal pipes at the behest of irrigation officials. According to Deputy Commissioner Naseerabad Azhar Shehzad, the fixed share of water in the Put-Feeder Canal from Indus River is 6700 cusecs.

However, the share of water in the canal during irrigation of rice crop is 3200 cusecs, there are difficulties in accessing water to the tail landlords.

He said that the length of the command area of the Pat-Feeder canal is 43 km to the tail and to ensure fair flow of water from start to finish, therefore, officials of Irrigation Department including Tehsildar Dera Murad Jamali and Deputy Tehsildars have been assigned the responsibility of operation against illegal water courses in different areas.

For this purpose, each officer has been assigned the responsibility of clearing an area of 3-4 kilometer.

In the light of these instructions, Tehsildar Dera Murad, Bahadur Khan Khoso has started the operation by demolishing dozens of water courses and removing pipes while the operation will continue till complete clearance of illegal connections, he said.

He said that he has ensured fair distribution of available water resources for water supply to the command and tail area saying the timetable for this purpose would be announced and advertised.

The district administration is committed to provide agricultural water to the farmers by taking better strategies and effective measures to solve this important agricultural problem.