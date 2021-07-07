UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Illegal Water Pipes Uprooted To Reduce Agricultural Water Shortage In Nasirabad

Muhammad Irfan 21 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 12:34 AM

Illegal water pipes uprooted to reduce agricultural water shortage in Nasirabad

Levies force and Irrigation Sector official launched operation against illegal water connections and around the put feeder canal to reduce shortage of agricultural water in Green Belt Nasirabad on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Levies force and Irrigation Sector official launched operation against illegal water connections and around the put feeder canal to reduce shortage of agricultural water in Green Belt Nasirabad on Tuesday.

The teams uprooted dozens of such illegal pipes at the behest of irrigation officials. According to Deputy Commissioner Naseerabad Azhar Shehzad, the fixed share of water in the Put-Feeder Canal from Indus River is 6700 cusecs.

However, the share of water in the canal during irrigation of rice crop is 3200 cusecs, there are difficulties in accessing water to the tail landlords.

He said that the length of the command area of the Pat-Feeder canal is 43 km to the tail and to ensure fair flow of water from start to finish, therefore, officials of Irrigation Department including Tehsildar Dera Murad Jamali and Deputy Tehsildars have been assigned the responsibility of operation against illegal water courses in different areas.

For this purpose, each officer has been assigned the responsibility of clearing an area of 3-4 kilometer.

In the light of these instructions, Tehsildar Dera Murad, Bahadur Khan Khoso has started the operation by demolishing dozens of water courses and removing pipes while the operation will continue till complete clearance of illegal connections, he said.

He said that he has ensured fair distribution of available water resources for water supply to the command and tail area saying the timetable for this purpose would be announced and advertised.

The district administration is committed to provide agricultural water to the farmers by taking better strategies and effective measures to solve this important agricultural problem.

Related Topics

Shortage Water Nasirabad Dera Murad Jamali From Share

Recent Stories

Abdul Razak Dawood for expanding regional trade to ..

21 minutes ago

Govt not afraid of Bilawal's dirty politics: Ali H ..

21 minutes ago

Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine Proves Highly Effective ..

32 minutes ago

Barty keeps dream alive as she eases into Wimbledo ..

32 minutes ago

Govt taking keen interest in Balochistan's develop ..

32 minutes ago

Hjulmand urges Denmark to make England crack under ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.