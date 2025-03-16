Open Menu

Illegal Weapon Dealers Nabbed

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Illegal weapon dealers nabbed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) City Bhulwal police on Sunday nabbed two illegal weapon dealers.

A police spokesman said that the raiding teams had nabbed two illegal weapons dealers, Qalab and Saleem, and recovered eight pistols, six guns, three Kalashnikovs, two revolvers, three repeaters and hundreds of bullets from their possessions. The police also claimed to have nabbed an illegal weapon purchaser.

Recent Stories

Yusuffali MA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

12 minutes ago
 National Media Office stresses importance of adher ..

National Media Office stresses importance of adhering to national values, polici ..

27 minutes ago
 29,000 companies operating in trading, services se ..

29,000 companies operating in trading, services sector join Dubai Chamber of Com ..

1 hour ago
 AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling m ..

AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling market challenges, investment p ..

2 hours ago
 GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittan ..

GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittances by workers in GCC countrie ..

2 hours ago
 TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award

TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award

3 hours ago
RTA completes 40% of nol digital payment system up ..

RTA completes 40% of nol digital payment system upgrade

3 hours ago
 Major power outage hits Cuba

Major power outage hits Cuba

3 hours ago
 Korea's overseas direct investment falls for 2nd s ..

Korea's overseas direct investment falls for 2nd straight year in 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2025

8 hours ago
 vivo V50 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Redefining ..

Vivo V50 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Redefining Portrait Photography with ZEIS ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan