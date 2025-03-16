Illegal weapon dealers nabbed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) City Bhulwal police on Sunday nabbed two illegal weapon dealers.

A police spokesman said that the raiding teams had nabbed two illegal weapons dealers, Qalab and Saleem, and recovered eight pistols, six guns, three Kalashnikovs, two revolvers, three repeaters and hundreds of bullets from their possessions. The police also claimed to have nabbed an illegal weapon purchaser.