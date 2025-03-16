Illegal Weapon Dealers Nabbed
Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2025 | 04:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) City Bhulwal police on Sunday nabbed two illegal weapon dealers.
A police spokesman said that the raiding teams had nabbed two illegal weapons dealers, Qalab and Saleem, and recovered eight pistols, six guns, three Kalashnikovs, two revolvers, three repeaters and hundreds of bullets from their possessions. The police also claimed to have nabbed an illegal weapon purchaser.
Recent Stories
Yusuffali MA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
National Media Office stresses importance of adhering to national values, polici ..
29,000 companies operating in trading, services sector join Dubai Chamber of Com ..
AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling market challenges, investment p ..
GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittances by workers in GCC countrie ..
TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award
RTA completes 40% of nol digital payment system upgrade
Major power outage hits Cuba
Korea's overseas direct investment falls for 2nd straight year in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2025
Vivo V50 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Redefining Portrait Photography with ZEIS ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man arrested with 1.2kg heroin2 minutes ago
-
CTD registers FIR on Urmar blast2 minutes ago
-
Nine proclaimed offenders arrested in Muzaffargarh2 minutes ago
-
Illegal weapon dealers nabbed2 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM to provide homes for journalists: Azma Bokhari12 minutes ago
-
PM condemns Noshki blast12 minutes ago
-
Two bike thieves held12 minutes ago
-
Turkmenistan’s neutrality: A model for global peace, regional stability12 minutes ago
-
Blind daily wagers announce peaceful protest32 minutes ago
-
Goat farming benefits highlighted42 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to definitely win war against terrorism: Bilal Kiyani42 minutes ago
-
President condemns Naushki blast42 minutes ago