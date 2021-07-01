UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Illegal Weapons; Police Arrest Four

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 06:10 PM

Illegal Weapons; police arrest four

RAWALPINDI:Rawalpindi Police, in a crackdown against illegal weapons, rounded up four accused from different areas and recovered four 30-bore pistols and ammunition from their possessions, police spokesman said on Thursday.

He informed that Cantt police on the directives of Rawalpindi City Police Officer (CPO) , launched crackdown and arrested two accused namely Sajjad Khan and Saddam and recovered two 30-bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

Sadiqabad police rounded up Zahid for having a 30-bore pistol while New Town police netted Nadir Ali with a 30-bore pistol and ammunition.

Cases have been registered against all of the accused while further investigations are underway, he said.

More Stories From Pakistan

