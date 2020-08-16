Illegal weapons recovered during search operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :The joint task team (JTT) have recovered various illegal weapons during house-to-house search operation launched here at City Shujabad police station areas, police said on Sunday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Basti Mehram, Basti Barhamin, Basti Lasoori, Chah Wazuwala, Mouza Rukan Hatti, Basti Kohani and suburban areas.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 45 people.

The JTT teams also recovered various illegal weapons during the search operation.