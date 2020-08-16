UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Illegal Weapons Recovered During Search Operation

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 03:20 PM

Illegal weapons recovered during search operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :The joint task team (JTT) have recovered various illegal weapons during house-to-house search operation launched here at City Shujabad police station areas, police said on Sunday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Basti Mehram, Basti Barhamin, Basti Lasoori, Chah Wazuwala, Mouza Rukan Hatti, Basti Kohani and suburban areas.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 45 people.

The JTT teams also recovered various illegal weapons during the search operation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Road Traffic Shujabad Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of US Presi ..

50 minutes ago

Over 140 international professional participate in ..

1 hour ago

Russia reports nearly 5,000 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

Guggenheim Abu Dhabi’s ‘In the Studio’ to co ..

2 hours ago

MBZUAI launches online courses to empower admitted ..

2 hours ago

New approved plans to reopen private schools in Ab ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.