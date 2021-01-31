Illegal weapons recovered during search operation

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :The joint task team (JTT) have recovered illegal weapons during house-to-house search operation launched here at Basti Malook police station areas, police said on Sunday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Gardezi More, Jangal Faizpur, Basti Sarwar Shahkot and suburban areas.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 31 people.

The JTT teams also recovered illegal weapons and bullets during the search operation, police sources added.