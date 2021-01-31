UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Illegal Weapons Recovered During Search Operation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 05:10 PM

Illegal weapons recovered during search operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :The joint task team (JTT) have recovered illegal weapons during house-to-house search operation launched here at Basti Malook police station areas, police said on Sunday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Gardezi More, Jangal Faizpur, Basti Sarwar Shahkot and suburban areas.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 31 people.

The JTT teams also recovered illegal weapons and bullets during the search operation, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Road Traffic Sunday

Recent Stories

Ruler of Sharjah offers condolences to Saudi King ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy supports productio ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 2,948 new COVID-19 cases, 4,189 reco ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders express condolences on death of Saudi ..

2 hours ago

Dubai forms Vaccine Logistics Alliance to expedite ..

3 hours ago

Germany reports 11,192 new coronavirus cases

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.