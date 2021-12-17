Illegal weapons recovered during search operation

The Joint Task Team (JTT) Friday recovered illegal weapons during house-to-house search operation launched here at Rajaraam police station areas

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :The Joint Task Team (JTT) Friday recovered illegal weapons during house-to-house search operation launched here at Rajaraam police station areas.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Basti Basti Dad and suburban areas.

Police teams combed the area and targeted 60 houses and made bio-metric identification of 34 people.

The JTT teams recovered illegal weapons during search operation.

The City Police Officer Khurram Shahzad Haider has directed the JTT to continue search operations across the district on daily basis.