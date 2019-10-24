UrduPoint.com
Illegal Weapons Recovered During Search Operation In Multan

Thu 24th October 2019

Illegal weapons recovered during search operation in Multan

Police recovered illegal weapons during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas on Wednesday night, police said on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) Police recovered illegal weapons during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas on Wednesday night, police said on Thursday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies' officials, the police team encircled the area and blocked traffic on the road passing through the areas of Kot Rabnawaz, Chawanwala and chak No 18-MR respectively in premises of Makhdoom Rasheed and Basti Malook police stations.

The police teams combed the area and searched houses and made biometric identification of 54 persons.

The teams recovered eight illegal weapons during the search operation.

It is important to mention here that the search operations were being conducted on daily basis to make area crime and weapon free, police sources added.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

