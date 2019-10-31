Illegal weapons recovered during search operation in Multan

Multan police have recovered illegal weapons during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas on Wednesday night

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) : Multan police have recovered illegal weapons during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas on Wednesday night.

According to the police spokesman on Thursday,accompanying law enforcement agencies officials,the police team encircled the area of Basti Hayyatpur and Sheni Miani respectively in premises of City and Sadar Jalalpur Pirwala police stations.

The teams combed the area and searched houses and make biometric identification of 64 people.

The teams also recovered illegal weapons during the search operation.

The search operations were being conducted on daily basis to make area crime and weapon free, police sources added.