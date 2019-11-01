UrduPoint.com
Illegal Weapons Recovered During Search Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 02:49 PM

Illegal weapons recovered during search operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) -:Multan police recovered illegal weapons during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas on Thursday night,said a police spokesman on Friday.

According to the details,accompanying law enforcement agencies officials,the police team cordoned the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through the areas of Basti Sahu, Fareedpura and Basti Islampur respectively in premises of Makhdoom Rasheed and Basti Malook police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make biometric identification of 53 people and recovered illegal weapons during the search operation, police sources added.

