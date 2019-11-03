UrduPoint.com
Illegal Weapons Recovered During Search Operation

Sun 03rd November 2019 | 05:50 PM

Illegal weapons recovered during search operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) ::Multan police recovered illegal weapons during house-to-house search operation, launched here in two different police stations areas Saturday night, police said on Sunday.

According to police sources, accompanying law-enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked traffic on the roads passing through the areas of Chah Nai Wala and Basti Ameerabad, respectively in Makhdoom Rasheed and Seetal Marri police stations areas.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make biometric identification of 52 people.

The teams also recovered five illegal weapons during the search operation. The search operations were being conducted on daily basis to make area crime- and weapon-free, police sources added.

