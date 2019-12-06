Illegal weapons recovered during search operation

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 05:03 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) : Multan police have recovered illegal weapons during house-to-house search operation launched here at Makhdoom Rasheed police station area on Thursday night, police said on Friday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police team encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through the areas of chak number 12-MR and 13-MR.

The teams combed the area and made biometric identification.

The teams recovered five illegal weapons during the search operation, the police sources added.

