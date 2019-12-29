UrduPoint.com
Illegal Weapons Recovered During Search Operation

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 06:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) ::The Multan police recovered illegal weapons during house-to-house search operation launched here in two different police station areas Saturday night, police said on Sunday.

According to police sources, accompanying law-enforcement agencies officials, the police team encircled the area and blocked traffic on the road passing through the areas of Chak 13-MR, Chak 15-MR and suburban areas, respectively in premises of Basti Malook and Makhdoom Rasheed police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and conducted biometric identification of 58 people.

The teams also recovered six illegal weapons during the search operation. The search operations were being conducted on daily basis to make area crime- and weapon-free, police sources added.

More Stories From Pakistan

