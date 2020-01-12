UrduPoint.com
Illegal Weapons Recovered During Search Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 04:40 PM

Illegal weapons recovered during search operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) ::Multan police recovered illegal weapons during house-to-house search operation, launched here at two different police station areas on Saturday night, police said on Sunday.

According to police sources, accompanying law-enforcement agencies officials, police team encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through the areas of Chah Motiwala, Basti Sadiqabad, Chak 18-MR and Chak 11-MR, respectively in the areas of Makhdoom Rasheed and Basti Malook police stations.

Police teams combed the area, targeted dozens of houses and conducted biometric identification of 47 people.

The teams also recovered four illegal weapons during the search operation.

