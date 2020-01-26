UrduPoint.com
Illegal Weapons Recovered During Search Operation

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 08:00 PM

Illegal weapons recovered during search operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) ::Multan police have recovered illegal weapons during a house-to-house search operation launched here at Basti Malook police station area on Saturday night, police said on Sunday.

According to police sources, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through the areas of Chah Sundarwala, Chah Baghwala, Chak 5-Faiz and suburban areas.

They combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and conducted biometric identification of 47 people.

The teams also recovered four illegal weapons during the search operation. The operations are being conducted on daily basis to make area crime- and weapon-free, the police said.

