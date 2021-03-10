Illegal weapons recovered from car; 3 arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have recovered illegal weapons from a car and arrested 3 accused from the spot in the area of Sadar police station.

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that ASI Humayun Akhtar intercepted a suspected car at Mansoor Malangi Road and signaled it to stop.

During search, illegal weapons including kalashnikov, gun, pistol and bullets/cartridges were recovered from the vehicle.

Therefore, the police arrested 3 car riders including Sadam Yousuf, Owais and Vickrum Masih and locked them behind bars for further investigation.