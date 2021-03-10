UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Illegal Weapons Recovered From Car; 3 Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 10:16 PM

Illegal weapons recovered from car; 3 arrested

Police claimed to have recovered illegal weapons from a car and arrested 3 accused from the spot in the area of Sadar police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have recovered illegal weapons from a car and arrested 3 accused from the spot in the area of Sadar police station.

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that ASI Humayun Akhtar intercepted a suspected car at Mansoor Malangi Road and signaled it to stop.

During search, illegal weapons including kalashnikov, gun, pistol and bullets/cartridges were recovered from the vehicle.

Therefore, the police arrested 3 car riders including Sadam Yousuf, Owais and Vickrum Masih and locked them behind bars for further investigation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Road Vehicle Car From

Recent Stories

'Koi Bhuka Na Soye' programme close to PM's vision ..

1 minute ago

DGPR for projecting Punjab govt's initiatives by e ..

8 minutes ago

Over 400 global brands to participate in China con ..

8 minutes ago

Milan, like Man Utd, aiming to restore former Euro ..

8 minutes ago

AJK government approves implementation of uniform ..

12 minutes ago

Poland expels Belarusian diplomat in tit-for-tat m ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.