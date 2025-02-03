Open Menu

Illegal Weapons Recovered From Four Individuals In Attock

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2025 | 09:37 PM

Illegal weapons recovered from four individuals in Attock

Attock Police on Monday recovered illegal weapons from four individuals in separate operations

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Attock Police on Monday recovered illegal weapons from four individuals in separate operations.

According to police sources, the crackdown, ordered by District Police Officer Attock Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan, aims to rid the region of illicit arms and promote a safer environment.

According to sources, a team from Bisal Police Station seized a 30-bore pistol and ammunition from Atif Iqbal and Khan Farid, residents of Pind Sultani and Dheri Lagal, respectively.

In another operation, Hazro Police Station recovered an illegal pistol and ammunition from Hussain Ahmed, a resident of Swabi.

Additionally, a rifle was recovered from Babar Khan, a resident of Mari Kanjur.

The Attock Police have registered separate cases against the accused and taken them into custody.

APP/nsi/378

